    Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial

Meet the Press

Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial

David Weiss, the newly-appointed special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, reveals that plea negotiations over the younger Biden’s tax and gun charges have fallen apart and they expect the case to go to trial. Those developments come as lawyers for former President Trump also convene in court while his Republican rivals descend on the Iowa State Fair.Aug. 11, 2023

    Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial

