IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07

  • Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch

    03:10

  • Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union

    09:22

  • Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address

    00:45

  • Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'

    06:11

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border as U.S. strengthens Russian sanctions

    02:49

  • After Trump and Pompeo praise Putin, GOP sees a ‘missed opportunity’

    03:47

  • McFaul: Putin 'is increasingly unhinged'

    02:43

  • Full Panel: War in Ukraine puts pressure on Washington

    07:10

  • Senate Intel. Chair: Putin is increasingly 'isolated'

    00:59

  • Full Ukraine Panel: ‘We need to continue to support the resistance’ in Ukraine

    07:20

Meet the Press

Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

05:46

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) responds to President Biden’s first State of the Union address, telling Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker that she was proud of the president’s support for the Equality Act.March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07

  • Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All