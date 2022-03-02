Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) responds to President Biden’s first State of the Union address, telling Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker that she was proud of the president’s support for the Equality Act.March 2, 2022
