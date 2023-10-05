IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: 'The pressure will be on Tim Scott' in the coming weeks of 2024 primary

    07:29

  • Fmr. Sen. Moseley Braun remembers Feinstein as a ‘larger than life individual’

    04:15

  • Rep. Espaillat calls on WH, Congress to 'do more' to help cities 'shouldering' migrant crisis

    07:21
    Jim Jordan ready to ‘work’ with Biden if elected speaker despite leading impeachment inquiry

    04:12
    Ousting Gaetz from House would be ‘unfair,’ says GOP Rep. Gonzales

    09:41

  • U.S. to resume Venezuelan deportation fights, senior Biden official tells NBC News

    04:30

  • Sen. Bennet would ‘be willing to’ force a shutdown if Ukraine aid is excluded from funding bill

    08:40

  • Rep. Womack supports Scalise for speaker: ‘I’m in’

    08:21

  • House votes to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker

    00:23

  • Democrats watched tape of McCarthy bashing them ahead of motion to vacate vote, Rep. Connolly says

    07:54

  • Gaetz is out for attention with McCarthy oust, GOP Rep. Valadao says

    05:52

  • Trump speaks after first day of NY civil fraud trial

    05:47

  • GOP Rep. Buck says he doesn’t trust Speaker McCarthy

    06:29

  • Trump lashes out at NY judge like a ‘cornered racoon’ says fmr. Manhattan district attorney

    05:05

  • Full Panel: McCarthy’s speakership is being tested. But if not McCarthy, who?

    09:42

  • Feinstein hits back on gender after being considered for VP in 1984: Meet the Press Minute

    01:04

  • Trump co-defendant becomes first to plead guilty in Georgia election case

    00:26

  • Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA

    05:54

  • Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations

    09:22

  • ‘Turmoil’ on Capitol Hill after short-term funding bill fails in the House.

    08:11

Jim Jordan ready to ‘work’ with Biden if elected speaker despite leading impeachment inquiry

04:12

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tells NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali he is ready to work with the White House if he is elected speaker of the House despite leading several investigations into the Biden administration. “If I get the votes and we get the privilege of being speaker ... we'll deal with them," Jordan says. "They'll deal with us. That's how it works."Oct. 5, 2023

