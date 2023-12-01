IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    More pauses and renewed fighting in Gaza are ‘inevitable,’ says Richard Haass

    06:21
Meet the Press

More pauses and renewed fighting in Gaza are ‘inevitable,’ says Richard Haass

06:21

Israel says it has resumed military operations inside Gaza, including in the southern region. Council on Foreign Relations President Emeritus Richard Haass discusses the latest on the war and in U.S.-Israel relations. Dec. 1, 2023

