NSA Sullivan: ‘Of course there are concerns’ that Russia could meddle in 2024 U.S. elections
Feb. 25, 202400:52

Meet the Press

NSA Sullivan: ‘Of course there are concerns’ that Russia could meddle in 2024 U.S. elections

00:52

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joins Meet the Press to talk about U.S. concerns that Russia could attempt to interfere in America’s upcoming elections.Feb. 25, 2024

