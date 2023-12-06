At least 3 killed on UNLV campus, suspect dead

A gunman opened fire on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth before being shot dead by police.

The suspect has not been named but according to law enforcement sources is a man in his 60s. He began shooting on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, a building on campus, Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. The suspect continued to “multiple floors,” McMahill said, before he was “neutralized” outside the building.

The person wounded in the shootings was initially listed in critical condition at a hospital but police later said they were stable.

University police responded to calls of shots fired around 11:45 a.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET). Two university police detectives “immediately engaged the suspect in a shootout” that resulted in the gunman’s death, University Police Chief Adam Garcia said.

Students were gathered just outside Beam Hall “playing games and eating food” at the time of the shooting, McMahill said. Tables were set up outside for them to “build Legos.” Several students described hearing gunshots and running for safety.

“If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken,” McMahill said, adding that “armed confrontation of the suspect by law enforcement stopped the suspect’s further actions.”

University President Keith. E. Whitfield in a statement called the shooting “unfathomable.”

Students late Wednesday were allowed to return to campus housing. Whitfield said all classes and academic and performing arts activities will be canceled through Sunday. An evaluation will be made over whether to resume activities next week, Whitfield said.

