Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests, escalating tensions on college campuses

What started as a demonstration of 50 protesters in front of the business school quickly devolved, leading NYU to call the New York Police Department for assistance, the school said.

In a statement, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the university "was deeply disturbed" when more protesters, many of whom school officials believe were not affiliated with NYU, breached the barriers that had been put in place — a violation of directions from campus safety officers and multiple university rules.

He added: “This development dramatically changed the situation. We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt. At one point, we explained to the protesters that they needed to disband in an hour, and there would be no adverse consequences."

Beckman said officials also learned that there were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported.

"Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully, but ultimately made a number of arrests," he said.

NYU will continue to support individuals’ right to freedom of expression, but "the safety of our students and maintaining an equitable learning environment remain paramount," Beckman said.