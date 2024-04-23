Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests, escalating tensions on college campuses

The latest on pro-Palestinian campus protests
- A demonstration at New York University on Monday night turned chaotic, with the NYPD reporting that officers were pelted with bottles after the university called them to assist with dispersing the growing crowd.
- NYU is one of several American universities to erupt in discord amid the Israel-Hamas war.
- Police officers Monday arrested protesters who had set up an encampment on Yale’s campus in support of the Palestinian cause.
- Classes at Columbia’s main campus, where more than 100 students were arrested last week following protests over the war in Gaza, will be hybrid until the end of the spring semester.
- Pro-Palestinian encampments have also been established at the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.
Columbia President Minouche Shafik faces a censure resolution
The Columbia University chapter of the American Association of University Professors is planning to submit a “Resolution of Censure” against Columbia's President Minouche Shafik, her administration and the co-chairs of the Board of Trustees to the University Senate.
The resolution was drafted over the weekend after Shafik authorized the NYPD to clear the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on campus Thursday, resulting in mass arrests.
“President Shafik’s violation of the fundamental requirements of academic freedom and shared governance, and her unprecedented assault on students’ rights, warrants unequivocal and emphatic condemnation,” the resolution said.
It stressed that it is not calling for Shafik’s resignation, rather for a "recommitment" to "strict adherence to the norms of academic freedom, shared governance, freedom of assembly, and due process in all actions involving faculty, students, and staff."
Columbia AAUP said it hopes to introduce the resolution to the full Senate tomorrow.
150 arrested at Monday night NYU protest
About 150 people were arrested last night during protests at New York University in Manhattan, the NYPD said.
Police added that number is not final.
Protesters pelted officers with bottles at NYU, NYPD says
Officers were pelted with bottles after they tried to clear protesters at New York University on Monday at the school's request, a New York police deputy commissioner said.
"When NYU asked the NYPD to clear Gould Plaza of individuals who were refusing to disperse and were interfering with the safety and security of our community, our officers moved in without delay," Kaz Daughtry wrote in a post on X.
He added: "Unfortunately, as they were dispersing the crowd, some chose violence and pelted the police with bottles. The professionalism and composure our officers showed as they cleared the plaza — despite these dangerous acts of aggression they encountered — are to be commended."
Growing crowds, antisemitic incidents led NYU to call NYPD, school says
What started as a demonstration of 50 protesters in front of the business school quickly devolved, leading NYU to call the New York Police Department for assistance, the school said.
In a statement, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the university "was deeply disturbed" when more protesters, many of whom school officials believe were not affiliated with NYU, breached the barriers that had been put in place — a violation of directions from campus safety officers and multiple university rules.
He added: “This development dramatically changed the situation. We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt. At one point, we explained to the protesters that they needed to disband in an hour, and there would be no adverse consequences."
Beckman said officials also learned that there were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported.
"Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully, but ultimately made a number of arrests," he said.
NYU will continue to support individuals’ right to freedom of expression, but "the safety of our students and maintaining an equitable learning environment remain paramount," Beckman said.
University of Michigan increases security on campus
At the University of Michigan, where 20 tents were placed on the main quadrangle Monday, the school said it is "working to minimize disruptions to university operations."
While students are able to engage in peaceful protest in many places on campus, "the university has a responsibility to maintain an environment that is conducive to learning and academic success. No one has the right to substantially disrupt university activities or to violate laws or university policies," Colleen Mastony, the university's assistant vice president for public affairs, said in a statement.
She added: "We are working to minimize disruptions to university operations — most especially with classes ending tomorrow and the study period beginning before finals. Safety is always a key priority and, as such, we have increased security on campus. We are carefully monitoring the situation and remain prepared to appropriately address any harassment or threats against any member of our community."
Columbia-Barnard Hillel: 'We are horrified by incidents of antisemitism'
The executive board of Columbia University and Barnard College's Hillel said Monday it was "horrified by incidents of antisemitism and violence" on and outside of campus the past few days.
"We know that many Jewish students, no matter where they stand on Israel, have been deeply upset by recent events on campus. We share in your pain," the organization shared on social media.
“CB Hillel is and will always continue to be a space for all Jewish students, regardless of of political, religious or other affiliation," it added, noting that the Kraft Center, which " houses all aspects of Jewish life" will remain open.
"Both CB Hillel professionals and the student executive board are available and want to support you. We welcome all of our students to reach out for individual chats, join us to celebrate Passover, spend time away from the campus climate if needed, or join one of our many speakers or spaces for dialogue to discuss the ongoing war,” the group said. "We hope that this Passover brings peace to our campus and those suffering round the world."