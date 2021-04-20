Derek Chauvin trial jury reaches verdict: Live updates

A jury has reached a verdict in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in Floyd's death. The video of Floyd pleading for help as Chauvin knelt on him was seen around the world last year, igniting a wave of protests over police brutality.
Live Blog
Derek Chauvin arrives at courthouse
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has arrived at the Minneapolis courthouse with his attorney, Eric Nelson.
Chauvin arrived about 20 minutes before the jury's verdict is expected to be read on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter against him. The jury began deliberation Monday evening and reached a decision in less than a day.
White House waiting on verdict along with rest of country
White House officials are huddling as they prepare to hear the verdict. One official tells NBC News they are watching and waiting for a verdict like the rest of the country.
There will be a response from President Joe Biden, who is currently holding a virtual tour of an electric battery company in South Carolina, once the verdict is read. The details about what that will look like are still being determined.
Biden sparked backlash earlier today when he said: “I am praying the verdict is the right verdict” adding “I think it’s overwhelming in my view.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked repeatedly about these comments. She refused to clarify, but insisted the president was not trying to prejudge the case.
Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial on George Floyd's deathApril 20, 202105:05
Minneapolis and a nation anxiously await verdict
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of National Guard members and hundreds of police officers stood watch over the Twin Cities on Monday evening after jury deliberations began in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death.
A heavy and armed military presence could be seen Monday across Minneapolis in anticipation of unrest, especially near downtown government buildings. There were several protests and hundreds of arrests last week in nearby Brooklyn Center after a police officer killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Businesses have been boarded up across Minneapolis as the city awaits a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury resumed deliberations Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. local time and the court said around 2:30 p.m. that they reached a verdict.