Derek Chauvin trial jury reaches verdict: Live updates

Chauvin arrived about 20 minutes before the jury's verdict is expected to be read on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter against him. The jury began deliberation Monday evening and reached a decision in less than a day.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has arrived at the Minneapolis courthouse with his attorney, Eric Nelson.

White House waiting on verdict along with rest of country

White House officials are huddling as they prepare to hear the verdict. One official tells NBC News they are watching and waiting for a verdict like the rest of the country.

There will be a response from President Joe Biden, who is currently holding a virtual tour of an electric battery company in South Carolina, once the verdict is read. The details about what that will look like are still being determined.

Biden sparked backlash earlier today when he said: “I am praying the verdict is the right verdict” adding “I think it’s overwhelming in my view.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked repeatedly about these comments. She refused to clarify, but insisted the president was not trying to prejudge the case.