Breaking News Emails
As wildfires continue to blaze through California, use our interactive map to see the perimeter of the fires as they grow.
Among the biggest threats is the Kincade fire in wine country north of San Francisco. That fire had burned through more than 73,000 acres, approximately 110 square miles, and was only 15 percent contained as of Monday night.
In Southern California, firefighters are battling the Getty fire that has consumed over 600 acres on a hillside in West Los Angeles.
The Oak fire just north on U.S. 101 has also kept Los Angeles County firefighters busy.
A little to the north, in the San Fernando Valley, the Tick fire has scorched more than 4,600 acres. That blaze began after the start of the Saddle Ridge fire, also in the San Fernando Valley, which at its height killed one person and charred about 8,800 acres.
The Palisades fire last week forced the evacuation of at least 628 homes by the scenic Los Angeles shoreline.
To the north, the Caples fire consumed more than 3,400 acres in El Dorado County west of Sacramento and was 87 percent contained by Sunday. The Burris fire in Mendocino County burned though hundreds of acres and was 50 percent contained on Monday.
The South fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has scorched more than 2,400 acres since it started in September. In San Bernardino County, firefighters have kept the Old Water fire to about 145 acres. And the Johnson fire in Riverside County has consumed around 75 acres.