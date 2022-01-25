LONDON — An alcohol-soaked scandal could bring down British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Garden parties with wine and cheese and an email invitation to “bring your own booze” to Johnson’s official residence during Covid lockdown have set off a firestorm of anger and disdain, including from some lawmakers of his own party. The scandal is seen as so serious that senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with looking into the allegations, with her findings expected this week.

But the reports have done more than reveal potential rule breaking at the highest echelons — they have also highlighted a culture of heavy drinking in Britain and the outsize role that alcohol often plays in society.

For Bethany Hinton, the allegations of refrigerators full of alcoholic drinks in the prime minister’s official No. 10 Downing St. residence weren’t surprising. The London office where she started working in marketing six months ago has a fridge filled with beer, wine and cans of mixed drinks. It was opened in the afternoon “sometimes at 5, sometimes at 3,” whenever there were big updates or celebrations, she said.

“It is centered a lot around drinking,” said Hinton, 25, of her job.

When pandemic restrictions were lifted last summer, she went into the office once a week, and would end the day in the pub with her colleagues.

“It’s a young workforce, everyone is like-minded,” said Hinton, who returned to working from home when omicron started spreading. “I’ve made a lot of work friends through socially drinking through work rather than sitting in the office.”

While the stereotype of repressed Brits becoming rowdy, maudlin or overly amorous after over-imbibing has long dogged the country, on average, U.K. drinkers don’t consume significantly more than Americans. Also, the pandemic has increased alcohol consumption in both countries, with alcohol duty receipts going up 4.5 percent in the U.K., compared to 4 percent in 15 U.S. states from April to October 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

One difference appears to be who is drinking and how.

According to the latest Health Survey for England published in 2019, drinking habits are strongly related to income level. Unlike in other parts of the world, a larger proportion of high earners in Britain drink more than those earning less.