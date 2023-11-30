Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire extended a day; Jerusalem shooting kills 3

What we know
- The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended another day after a last-minute agreement for the release of more hostages and Palestinian prisoners. An American Israeli dual citizen who had been held in Gaza was among the hostages freed yesterday. She is the second U.S. citizen released since the cease-fire began.
- At least three people were killed in a shooting attack at a bus stop in Jerusalem during rush hour this morning, Israeli authorities said, as fears grew of spiraling violence beyond the Gaza Strip.
- Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank yesterday and said they killed two senior militants. Video shared on social media showed a group of boys being shot at in a street in Jenin, while the Palestinian Health Ministry said two children were killed in the area, including an 8-year-old boy.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 160 people still held captive in Gaza.
At least 3 killed and 13 injured in Jerusalem shooting attack, Israeli authorities say
At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop during rush hour in Jerusalem this morning, Israeli authorities said.
“The initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived to the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun. At a certain point, the terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene,” the police said, adding ammunition was found in their car.
A 24-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene, and a 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were declared dead at the hospital, emergency services said, with some of the injured in serious condition.
The two attackers "were neutralized" by a pair of off-duty IDF soldiers and a civilian, police said.
Joy for released hostages
Newly released Israeli hostages sit among soldiers as they arrive inside a van at Ofakim army base in southern Israel early this morning.
Israel confirms truce extension, says new list of hostages delivered
The office of Israel’s prime minister said that “Israel was given a list of women and children in accordance with the terms of the agreement” and that the pause in fighting would therefore continue.
“The War Cabinet unanimously decided last night that if a list is not delivered by seven o’clock this morning as agreed upon in the outline — fighting will be resumed immediately,” the prime minister’s office said.
In a statement a short time after 7 a.m., the prime minister’s office said a list had been given.
Hamas and Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said the truce would continue for a seventh day, meaning Thursday.
