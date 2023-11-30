Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire extended a day; Jerusalem shooting kills 3

At least 3 killed and 13 injured in Jerusalem shooting attack, Israeli authorities say

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop during rush hour in Jerusalem this morning, Israeli authorities said.

“The initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived to the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun. At a certain point, the terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene,” the police said, adding ammunition was found in their car.

A 24-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene, and a 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were declared dead at the hospital, emergency services said, with some of the injured in serious condition.

The two attackers "were neutralized" by a pair of off-duty IDF soldiers and a civilian, police said.