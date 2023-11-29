Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire to end but extension talks ongoing

More Gazans could die from disease than bombings, WHO chief says

More people in Gaza could ultimately be killed by disease outbreaks than bombings, the World Health Organization has warned.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X that more than 1.3 million people are living in overcrowded shelters in Gaza, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

A Palestinian woman washes clothes surrounded by the ruins of her family home in Rafah, southern Gaza on Nov. 7, 2023. Said Khatib / AFP - Getty Images

Overcrowding and the lack of basic necessities and access to medication are resulting in a high number of illnesses, he said. More than 110,000 people are suffering from acute respiratory infections, he added, with thousands more suffering from scabies and lice.

“It’s a matter of life or death for civilians," he said, urging an immediate and sustained cease-fire.