Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza cease-fire to end but extension talks ongoing

What we know
- The truce between Israel and Hamas is due to end today, but talks are ongoing to extend the pause in fighting to allow for the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
- New violations of the cease-fire have been reported in northern Gaza this morning. Aid has continued to flow into the besieged Gaza Strip under protection of the truce, including much-needed fuel, but the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave remains dire and officials have warned that disease could prove as deadly as weeks of bombardment.
- The U.S. says it has urged Israel against any military assault on southern Gaza unless it has a clear plan to limit civilian suffering. But President Joe Biden is sticking to his belief that despite intense pressure to change course, a close embrace of Israel gives him greater influence with its leaders and public.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with around 160 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin, Richard Engel and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
More Gazans could die from disease than bombings, WHO chief says
More people in Gaza could ultimately be killed by disease outbreaks than bombings, the World Health Organization has warned.
WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X that more than 1.3 million people are living in overcrowded shelters in Gaza, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.
Overcrowding and the lack of basic necessities and access to medication are resulting in a high number of illnesses, he said. More than 110,000 people are suffering from acute respiratory infections, he added, with thousands more suffering from scabies and lice.
“It’s a matter of life or death for civilians," he said, urging an immediate and sustained cease-fire.
Hamas' biggest fear is 'Israelis and Palestinians living side by side,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said Hamas attacked Israel because it fears "nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace."
"To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek," he said in a post on X overnight. "We can’t do that."
The post attracted attention on social media, but appeared to be an extract from an address delivered over the weekend rather than any new statement.
The Biden-Obama divide over how closely to support Israel
WASHINGTON — In the first weeks of the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden privately pointed to praise for his unconditional public support of Israel, as well as some initial successes in influencing its government, as vindication of advice he said former President Barack Obama and his closest aides dismissed, according to five people familiar with his comments.
Biden recounted in private that when he was vice president in 2014 and Israel mounted a military assault on Gaza, Obama and his staff rejected his belief, held for decades, that the best way to approach the Israelis is to hug them close but not criticize them, the people familiar with his comments said.
The president’s private comparisons with his former boss subsided as outrage over rising civilian deaths in Gaza eclipsed the early praise for his approach, according to three of the people familiar with his comments.
But Biden’s confidence in his strategy has not wavered, these people said. If anything, it has hardened, they said, despite his administration’s recalibrated public message urging Israel to minimize civilian casualties and intense pressure for Biden to change course, some of it from members of his own Democratic Party.
Inside Gaza during the cease-fire
TEL AVIV — The cease-fire in Gaza, which is set to end today, is offering a brief respite from seven weeks of Israeli bombing in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. NBC News reports more on the destruction done to the area from the bombardment.
Truce agreement nears its end but both sides discuss a new deal
The truce deal between Israel and Hamas is due to end today, having already been extended for two days after an initial four-day agreement.
But the two sides are in talks for a new extension that could see a broader hostage deal with a larger number of hostages released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners along with a longer humanitarian pause.
CIA Director William Burns is in Qatar for the talks.
Hundreds gather to support family still in captivity, including 2 young boys
TEL AVIV — At what is now known as Hostage Square, just outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, a few hundred people gathered tonight to support the Bibas family.
Yarden and his wife, Shiri, were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nir Oz kibbutz on Oct. 7, along with their two boys — 4-year-old Ariel and Kfir, now 10 months old.
“These two young little redheads really got in the hearts of everybody in Israel and also in the entire world,” said Yarden’s sister, Ofri. She called the last seven weeks a “nightmare.”
The crowd released orange balloons to evoke the boys’ red hair and as a symbol of the liberation the family of four has been denied for the past 53 days.
Some of the attendees, including people from the Bibases’ kibbutz, wore T-shirts with a picture of the family. The word “kidnapped” was stamped in bold letters above the photo.
Ofri hoped the gathering would help push for an extension to the cease-fire, which is due to expire tomorrow, so her family can come home. “It’s like a shot in the chest every time that their names are not in the [hostage release] list,” she said.
Hostages released in southern Gaza overnight
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters hand over newly released hostages to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza overnight.
Catch up with NBC News' latest coverage of the war
- Israel and Hamas discuss a broader hostage deal, but a renewed assault still looms
- Dozens of senators view harrowing video of Hamas attack on Israel
- Brown students are on edge after a Palestinian classmate was shot in Vermont
- CIA warns staff about social media posts after senior officer shares pro-Palestinian image
- Family of American 4-year-old released by Hamas hopes she can still live a good life