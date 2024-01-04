Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken heads to Middle East as Hezbollah warns of retaliation

What we know
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading for his fourth trip to the Middle East since the war began, a senior administration official said, a new round of crisis diplomacy that comes as fears mount of escalation between Israel and Iran-backed militant groups in the region.
- Hezbollah warned of retaliation for the killing of a senior Hamas leader in a strike in Beirut and fighting intensified around Israel's northern border with Lebanon in the wake of the blast. Israel was behind that operation and did not notify the U.S. until it was underway, sources told NBC News, but the U.S. said it does not believe its ally was behind the explosions in Iran yesterday that killed dozens of people.
- The U.S. says it is "not seeing acts of genocide" in Gaza ahead of hearings next week at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by South Africa.
- Desperately-needed aid has not been able to make it to parts of northern Gaza for three days now, the United Nations said, as civilians face dire conditions in the Palestinian enclave even as Israel signals it may be moving to a new phase of its military operation. More than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Matt Bradley, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Senior education official cites Biden’s ‘blind eye to the atrocities’ in Gaza as reason for resignation
A senior Biden education official announced his resignation Wednesday, citing the administration’s failure to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza from Israel’s offensive in its deadly war with Hamas.
In a letter Wednesday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Tariq Habash, a policy advisor in the department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, wrote, “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government.”
Habash, a Palestinian American, is a political appointee and a student loan and college affordability specialist.
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid war
TEL AVIV — At one yeshiva in Israel’s Negev Desert, 95 percent of the students are drafted into combat units. Eight students have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Blinken heads to Middle East as fears of escalation grows
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East, a senior administration official told reporters, including a stop in Israel.
This is his fourth visit to the region since Oct. 7, and comes just days after Israel's strike on a senior Hamas leader in Beirut raised concerns of a wider war with Iran-backed militant groups.
The Secretary’s trip will include a number of stops in middle eastern capitals, the official said but did not elaborate on his exact destinations.
NBC News previously reported that Blinken would visit Israel in early January.
After Israeli strikes in southern Gaza
People inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli air strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Catch up with NBC news' latest coverage of the war
- Exclusive: As calls grow for a tougher response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, Biden officials meet to discuss military options
- Senior education official cites Biden’s ‘blind eye to the atrocities’ in Gaza as reason for resignation
- Senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut was a key figure who patched up ties with Iran