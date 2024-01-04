Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken heads to Middle East as Hezbollah warns of retaliation

Senior education official cites Biden’s ‘blind eye to the atrocities’ in Gaza as reason for resignation

A senior Biden education official announced his resignation Wednesday, citing the administration’s failure to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza from Israel’s offensive in its deadly war with Hamas.

In a letter Wednesday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Tariq Habash, a policy advisor in the department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, wrote, “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government.”

Habash, a Palestinian American, is a political appointee and a student loan and college affordability specialist.

