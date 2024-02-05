IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated 11 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. launches new strikes against Houthis; Blinken heads to Middle East

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to the Middle East to push for a new hostage deal, as the U.S. vows more retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed groups in the region.
By NBC News

What we know

Houthi supporters gather in Yemen

Max Butterworth

Houthi tribesmen carry rocket-propelled grenades on the back of a vehicle near Sanaa, Yemen yesterday.

Houthi tribesmen gather to show defiance after U.S. and U.K air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa
Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

Blinken on way to Saudi Arabia as part of fifth tour to Middle East since Oct. 7 attacks

Yuliya Talmazan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to the Middle East again today, his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 attacks, to push for a new deal that will secure the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza and increased aid to the enclave.

Negotiators are still awaiting word from Hamas on the initial framework of an agreement drafted in Paris last month.

Blinken will also be travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the occupied West Bank for talks, according to the State Department.

U.S.-backed Kurdish forces say 6 fighters killed in drone strike on U.S base 

Author Thumbnail

Mithil Aggarwal

Six fighters of a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force were killed today in a drone strike on an American base in eastern Syria, the group said in a statement.

The strike targeted a training academy in the al-Omar field, east of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Democratic Forces said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack was carried out by Iranian-backed militias in response to the U.S. strikes over the weekend.

The U.S. military has not commented.

U.S. carries out self-defense strikes on missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

Author Thumbnail

Rebecca Cohen

U.S. Central Command forces launched self-defense strikes against land attack and anti-ship cruise missles in Yemen yesterday, the agency said on X.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, forces launched a strike “in self-defense against a Houthi land attack cruise missile,” Central Command said.

Then, starting at 10:30 a.m., “U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea,” Central Command said.

U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined they were a threat to U.S. Navy ships and other merchant vessels in the area, according to Central Command.

The strikes were not a continuation of Saturday’s coalition strikes.

IDF operations in Khan Younis

Max Butterworth

An image released by the Israeli Army shows troops raiding a building in Khan Younis during ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip today.

IDF Gaza Khan Younis
Israeli Army / AFP - Getty Images

