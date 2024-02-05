Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. launches new strikes against Houthis; Blinken heads to Middle East

What we know
- U.S. forces launched new strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebel missiles in Yemen, targeting a land-attack cruise missile and four anti-ship missiles it said were ready to target ships in the Red Sea following separate coalition attacks on Houthi targets over the weekend. National security adviser Jake Sullivan did not rule out strikes inside Iran in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," after the first wave of U.S. retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militant targets in Iraq and Syria.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to the Middle East to push for the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza and increased aid to the enclave. The framework for a deal agreed to in Paris is being reviewed by Israel and Hamas, with a U.S. official saying ''the ball is in Hamas's court.''
- The Israeli military has bombarded areas of central and southern Gaza where many displaced Palestinians have been sheltering. More than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 64,600 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 224 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Houthi supporters gather in Yemen
Houthi tribesmen carry rocket-propelled grenades on the back of a vehicle near Sanaa, Yemen yesterday.
Blinken on way to Saudi Arabia as part of fifth tour to Middle East since Oct. 7 attacks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to the Middle East again today, his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 attacks, to push for a new deal that will secure the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza and increased aid to the enclave.
Negotiators are still awaiting word from Hamas on the initial framework of an agreement drafted in Paris last month.
Blinken will also be travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the occupied West Bank for talks, according to the State Department.
U.S.-backed Kurdish forces say 6 fighters killed in drone strike on U.S base
Six fighters of a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force were killed today in a drone strike on an American base in eastern Syria, the group said in a statement.
The strike targeted a training academy in the al-Omar field, east of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Democratic Forces said.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack was carried out by Iranian-backed militias in response to the U.S. strikes over the weekend.
The U.S. military has not commented.
U.S. carries out self-defense strikes on missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen
U.S. Central Command forces launched self-defense strikes against land attack and anti-ship cruise missles in Yemen yesterday, the agency said on X.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, forces launched a strike “in self-defense against a Houthi land attack cruise missile,” Central Command said.
Then, starting at 10:30 a.m., “U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea,” Central Command said.
U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined they were a threat to U.S. Navy ships and other merchant vessels in the area, according to Central Command.
The strikes were not a continuation of Saturday’s coalition strikes.
IDF operations in Khan Younis
An image released by the Israeli Army shows troops raiding a building in Khan Younis during ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip today.
