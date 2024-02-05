Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. launches new strikes against Houthis; Blinken heads to Middle East

Blinken on way to Saudi Arabia as part of fifth tour to Middle East since Oct. 7 attacks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to the Middle East again today, his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 attacks, to push for a new deal that will secure the release of hostages, an extended humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza and increased aid to the enclave.

Negotiators are still awaiting word from Hamas on the initial framework of an agreement drafted in Paris last month.

Blinken will also be travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the occupied West Bank for talks, according to the State Department.