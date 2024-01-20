Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden presses for a Palestinian state, despite Netanyahu opposition

The IDF is facing scrutiny within Israel and throughout the world over the seemingly indiscriminate nature of its tactics. In December, soldiers mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages, at least one of whom was carrying a white flag, during an operation in Gaza City.

In a single incident last week, a controlled explosion of a facility described by the IDF as a Hamas weapons factory was mistimed, killing 6 Israeli soldiers at the scene.

17% of Israeli deaths in Gaza occurred as a result of friendly fire or battlefield accidents, according to new data released by the IDF.

Israeli ground troops operating in Gaza face danger not only from Hamas militants but from lethal rates of friendly fire.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours have killed 165 people, according to the health ministry there, bringing the death toll to an estimated 24,927.

State Department confirms death of U.S. citizen in the occupied West Bank

TEL AVIV — The State Department has confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the occupied West Bank yesterday following reports of a Palestinian-American teen fatally shot in the territory.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” a department spokesperson said in a statement. They said U.S. officials were still working to understand the circumstances around the incident and had asked the Israeli government for more information.

Paramedics told NBC News yesterday that a Palestinian-American teenager had been fatally shot in the area of Al-Mazra’a Al-Sharqiya. Muhamad Malash, a paramedic with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, said the 17-year-old boy had been driving with friends when he was shot in the head.

It was not immediately clear who shot him, but the Israel Defense Forces said it had received a report of an “off-duty police officer and a civilian who fired toward a Palestinian individual suspected of hurling rocks” in the area. They said an IDF soldier was also in the area at the time of the incident and said they were investigating claims the soldier had fired at the teen.

The Israel Police said they were also investigating a report of a shooting "ostensibly involving an off-duty law enforcement officer, a soldier, and a civilian." They said a firearm was believed to have been discharged toward a "perceived threat" — people allegedly "engaged in rock-throwing activities" along a highway.

National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a White House briefing yesterday that U.S. officials didn't "have perfect context about exactly what happened," but he said, "we’re seriously concerned about it.”