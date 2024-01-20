Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden presses for a Palestinian state, despite Netanyahu opposition

What we know
- President Joe Biden attempted to downplay Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to a Palestinian state. When asked if a two-state solution is impossible with Netanyahu in office, Biden said, "No, it is not," adding that he believes the Israeli prime minister could change his mind.
- Netanyahu has staunchly and repeatedly said he rejects the idea of a Palestinian state being created after the war in Gaza, saying that Israel “must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River.”
- The U.S. launched another volley of strikes on Yemen overnight, for at least the sixth time this month. This week, Biden conceded that the strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen have yet to deter the Iran-backed militants from targeting shipping in the Red Sea.
- Data from the Israel Defense Forces found that 17 percent of its soldiers have been killed by friendly fire or in battlefield accidents, an unusually high rate, according to experts.
- More than 24,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including more than 10,000 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 62,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 193 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
17% of IDF deaths in Gaza killed by 'friendly fire'
Israeli ground troops operating in Gaza face danger not only from Hamas militants but from lethal rates of friendly fire.
In a single incident last week, a controlled explosion of a facility described by the IDF as a Hamas weapons factory was mistimed, killing 6 Israeli soldiers at the scene.
The IDF is facing scrutiny within Israel and throughout the world over the seemingly indiscriminate nature of its tactics. In December, soldiers mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages, at least one of whom was carrying a white flag, during an operation in Gaza City.
165 people killed overnight in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours have killed 165 people, according to the health ministry there, bringing the death toll to an estimated 24,927.
More than 62,000 people have been wounded.
State Department confirms death of U.S. citizen in the occupied West Bank
TEL AVIV — The State Department has confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the occupied West Bank yesterday following reports of a Palestinian-American teen fatally shot in the territory.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” a department spokesperson said in a statement. They said U.S. officials were still working to understand the circumstances around the incident and had asked the Israeli government for more information.
Paramedics told NBC News yesterday that a Palestinian-American teenager had been fatally shot in the area of Al-Mazra’a Al-Sharqiya. Muhamad Malash, a paramedic with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, said the 17-year-old boy had been driving with friends when he was shot in the head.
It was not immediately clear who shot him, but the Israel Defense Forces said it had received a report of an “off-duty police officer and a civilian who fired toward a Palestinian individual suspected of hurling rocks” in the area. They said an IDF soldier was also in the area at the time of the incident and said they were investigating claims the soldier had fired at the teen.
The Israel Police said they were also investigating a report of a shooting "ostensibly involving an off-duty law enforcement officer, a soldier, and a civilian." They said a firearm was believed to have been discharged toward a "perceived threat" — people allegedly "engaged in rock-throwing activities" along a highway.
National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a White House briefing yesterday that U.S. officials didn't "have perfect context about exactly what happened," but he said, "we’re seriously concerned about it.”
Democrats push Biden over civilian toll in Israel’s Gaza campaign
Dozens of President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats signed a letter today urging his administration to reaffirm that the United States strongly opposes “the forced and permanent displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza.
The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, led by U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jamie Raskin, was signed by 60 Democratic House of Representatives members, reflecting concern, especially on the left, over the steep toll on Palestinian civilians of Israel’s campaign against Hamas.
“We urge you to continue to reiterate the United States’ firm commitment to this position and ask that you provide clarification regarding certain provisions of the administration’s supplemental humanitarian and security funding request,” the letter said.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to ICC over potential
Mexico and Chile expressed “growing worry” yesterday over “an escalation of violence” after several months of war between Israel and Hamas in a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over possible crimes.
In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry argued that the ICC was the proper forum to establish potential criminal responsibility, “whether committed by agents of the occupying power or the occupied power.” The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the referral to the ICC.
Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and does not recognize its jurisdiction. But the ICC’s prosecutor has stressed his court has jurisdiction over potential war crimes carried out by Hamas militants in Israel and by Israelis in Gaza.
Mexico said it was closely following the case presented last week before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which South Africa accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza and demanded that the court order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign. Israel has rejected the accusation.
