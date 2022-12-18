World Cup final live updates: France vs. Argentina

A crowning glory for Argentina's icon, or a rare repeat for reigning champion France?
The men's World Cup final takes place Sunday in Qatar, capping a month of sporting drama and geopolitical controversy. The tournament has featured surprise results and fairytale runs, but the final will see two giants of the game compete for the title — headlined by a pair of diminutive stars.
Lionel Messi will be hoping to secure the trophy that would cement his status as perhaps the game's greatest ever player. The 35-year-old will bow out on the global stage backed by a soccer-mad country that has sent legions of fans to the Mideast.
Kylian Mbappé could solidify his claim as the young pretender to Messi's throne if the speedy and skillful young forward can help France become the first team to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1962.
Both countries are aiming for a third title, with kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Fox, Telemundo or Peacock.
Follow our live coverage here.
What to know about the World Cup final
- France has been hit by a cold virus that could force key players to miss the game.
- Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday in the battle for third place between the losing semi finalists.
- Sunday's final will take place in Lusail, a city fast-tracked into existence for the World Cup, which has been clouded by criticism of host Qatar's human rights record, as well as its environmental and financial cost.
Why Qatar may see the World Cup as a win despite the criticism
Qatar’s World Cup appeared to be a public relations disaster.
The event has become a magnifying glass for the tiny petrostate’s human rights record, highlighting rather than airbrushing its treatment of LGBTQ people, women and migrant workers. On the field, the Qatari national team’s performances earned it the sorry record of being the worst showing by a host nation in the competition’s 92-year history.
But for this gas-rich Gulf peninsula, the real spoils of this tournament may be found elsewhere: satisfied visitors, business deals and international recognition that could lead to greater national security.
How they made the final
France qualified easily from the group stage and beat Poland in the first knockout round, before squeezing past England in the quarter final. Surprise package Morocco, the tournament's Cindarella team, were waiting in the semi final but Les Bleus advanced thanks to an early goal from defender Theo Hernández and a late second from young substitute Randal Kolo Muani.
Argentina opened its campaign with a shock defeat to unfancied Saudi Arabia but still recovered to top its group. A narrow win over Australia was followed by a tense penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands, which had knocked out Team USA a round prior. Messi then led a comfortable semi final win over Croatia. which had knocked out favorites Brazil a round earlier.
Bronze goes to...
It's the game nobody really wants to play in or let's face it, watch. But the 3rd place playoff gives the losing semifinalists a chance to exit on a high despite their disappointment at missing out on the big game.
On Saturday Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to seal 3rd place, following their loss to France in the final in Russia in 2018.
A final for the ages
France, winners of soccer’s most coveted trophy in 1998 and 2018, is seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back men's World Cup titles since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962.
On the other side Argentina is hoping to capture the country’s first World Cup title since the 1986 tournament, best known for a quarterfinal victory over England that featured legend Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal.
Les Bleus against La Albiceleste. Kylian Mbappé against Lionel Messi.
Follow our coverage here through kick off at 10 a.m. ET and beyond.