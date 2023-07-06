MINSK, Belarus — The mystery surrounding the fate of Russia's rebellious mercenary Wagner Group deepened Thursday with the leader of Belarus saying the fighters and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, were not in his country despite the Kremlin saying they had been effectively exiled there after marching on Moscow.

Prigozhin threw Russia into turmoil days ago after launching his mutiny against the Kremlin's military leaders, setting up a direct confrontation with President Vladimir Putin.

The Wagner leader said thousands of his fighters were marching on Moscow, only to turn back after an apparent deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that would see them leave Russia for its neighboring ally.

Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus.

On Thursday however, Lukashenko told a rare news conference that Prigozhin was still in Russia, in his hometown of St. Petersburg, despite the Kremlin effectively saying he had been banished. His mercenaries were still in their "permanent camps" in Russian-controlled territory, Lukashenko added, saying that he was still waiting on the Kremlin to ask him to host the fighters.

Speaking at a briefing of the world's media in the presidential palace in Minsk on Thursday morning, he dismissed the concerns of Belarusians who worry about the implications of having thousands of members of the armed mercenary group inside their borders.

"I absolutely do not care and do not worry that a certain number of these fighters will be deployed here," said Lukashenko, who has portrayed himself as something of a dealmaker in the agreement between Prigozhin and Putin.

"The main condition" of the potential Wagner deployment, he added, "is that if we need to use this unit for the defense of the state, it will be used instantly. Their experience will be in demand."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Keir Simmons reported from Minsk, Belarus, and Alexander Smith reported from London.