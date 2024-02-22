Travis Kelce arrives in Australia ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

NFL star Travis Kelce arrived Thursday in Australia, where girlfriend Taylor Swift is performing a series of sold-out concerts as part of the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Aerial footage provided to NBC News by Channel Seven Australia showed the Kansas City Chiefs player emerging from a Bombardier private jet and entering a van in Sydney, where Swift will perform the first of four concerts in the city on Friday.

Kelce’s teammate Ross Travis, who is traveling with him, also shared a shot of the Australian coastline from inside the plane on Instagram. (The Australian media, covering their arrival live, initially struggled to tell the two players apart.)

Swift and Kelce, both 34, have been flying back and forth across the world to support each other’s red-hot careers. Immediately after the last of four concerts in Tokyo on Feb. 10, Swift flew to Las Vegas for the next day’s Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won for the third time in five years.

She then returned to the Asia-Pacific for three shows from Feb. 16-18 in Melbourne, Australia, where Swift performed before a crowd of 96,000 fans in what she said was her biggest concert ever.

In November, Kelce traveled to Argentina to watch the pop idol at one of her concerts in Buenos Aires.

The Eras Tour, the first concert tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, has been credited with boosting local economies as the shows draw fans from near and far. Swift’s concerts in Australia this month coincided with a “Swiftposium” academic conference in Melbourne for scholars to discuss the economic and other implications of her popularity.

An Eras Tour concert film, released in theaters worldwide in October, was also the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever within a few days of its premiere in the United States and Canada.

Swift’s last concerts in Asia are from March 2-9 in Singapore, where government officials said this week they had awarded Swift a grant in support of her six shows in the city-state, the only place she is performing in Southeast Asia. They did not disclose the amount, citing business confidentiality, but noted the “significant benefits to the Singapore economy” her concerts would most likely bring.