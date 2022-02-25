IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 24th)

    21:25
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 23rd)

    18:49

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd)

    16:20

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    15:35

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 24th)

21:25

Full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Lester Holt interviews Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We have reporting from inside Ukraine and Russia, plus the U.S. impact.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 24th)

    21:25
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 23rd)

    18:49

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd)

    16:20

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    15:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All