    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 8th)

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 7th)

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 6th)

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 8th)

18:36

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rising sharply; Biden’s State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response; U.S. training Somali troops to fight Al Qaeda subsidiary al-Shabab; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 9, 2023

