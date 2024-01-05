13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people03:07
- Now Playing
13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris01:44
- UP NEXT
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launches new website to expand patient access to key medicines03:27
Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison01:58
DeSantis calls Haley ‘Darling of Never Trumpers’02:09
Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa02:42
U.S. airstrike kills leader of Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad02:22
First glimpse at court records tied to Jeffrey Epstein associates01:27
Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot01:46
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war02:24
Doctors concerned over rising rate of the flu in parts of U.S.01:54
In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis02:47
Imam shot and killed outside New Jersey mosque, manhunt underway for gunman02:03
Japan Coast Guard plane did not have permission to take off, air control transcript says01:52
At least 95 dead in Iran after explosions during memorial ceremony for Qassem Soleimani03:16
Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation02:17
Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan01:35
Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say01:57
Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaking out after release from prison02:25
Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert01:41
Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people03:07
- Now Playing
13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris01:44
- UP NEXT
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launches new website to expand patient access to key medicines03:27
Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison01:58
DeSantis calls Haley ‘Darling of Never Trumpers’02:09
Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa02:42
Play All