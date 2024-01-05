IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

01:44

13-year-old Willis Gibson made history by becoming the first person to ever defeat the 33-year-old game Tetris. The teenage prodigy scored so high that the game could no longer function. NBC News’ Steve Patterson shares more on the game-breaking victory.Jan. 5, 2024

