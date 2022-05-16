Authorities say gunman came to Buffalo grocery store in March amid questions over whether warning signs were missed

Police say the 18-year-old gunman had a disturbing plan when he stormed into the Buffalo Tops on Saturday. They say the suspect may have been scouting the location back in March. Authorities interviewed the suspect’s parents, confirming he had written a 180-page racist rant. Last June, the suspect had also previously run into law enforcement when he allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting but was released after being given a mental health evaluation. The Buffalo community is mourning the ten victims, including Tops security guard Aaron Salter, who was killed trying to guard the store.May 16, 2022