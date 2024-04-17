IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports
April 17, 202401:40

Nightly News

Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports

01:40

In battleground Pennsylvania, President Biden called for the tripling of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from China as he addressed hundreds of members of the United Steelworkers union. Former President Trump raised tariffs during his time in the White House, and is pledging to do it again. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 17, 2024

