Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports

NBA player banned for life for gambling01:33
With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics01:29
L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls03:29
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Senate dismisses impeachment charges against Mayorkas02:08
- Now Playing
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports01:40
- UP NEXT
Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing01:39
Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus01:43
More than 20 tornadoes reported as tens of millions face severe weather threat00:57
Shoe cobbler becomes unlikely TikTok star01:48
First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial03:07
Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack01:31
DOJ reportedly set to sue Live Nation in antitrust challenge00:52
Boeing whistleblower says 787 Dreamliner has production flaw03:25
USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian01:36
House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate01:49
Boeing engineer says worldwide 787 fleet ‘needs attention’00:20
Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women01:42
Video shows men damaging ancient rocks in national park01:46
NBA player banned for life for gambling01:33
With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics01:29
L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls03:29
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Senate dismisses impeachment charges against Mayorkas02:08
- Now Playing
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports01:40
Play All