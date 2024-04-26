IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden tells Howard Stern he is "happy to debate" Trump
April 26, 202400:32

Nightly News

Biden tells Howard Stern he is "happy to debate" Trump

00:32

President Biden said he would debate Donald Trump, though declined to say when. The former president says he's ready to debate Biden anytime. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.April 26, 2024

