Nightly News

Bruises are harder to detect on people of color in abuse cases. New technology could change that.

02:32

When someone comes into a hospital and alleges abuse, forensic nurses traditionally look for signs of bruising with the naked eye. However, because pigment in darker skin is closer to the skin’s surface than the bruise, they may see nothing. George Mason University Professor Katherine Scafide says there is a disparity in how we’re able to detect injuries across diverse populations when we rely on our eyes. She’s studying the use of alternate light sources to more easily identify bruising on darker skin.Aug. 11, 2022

