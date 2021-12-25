Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings
01:49
Share this -
copied
With millions gathering for Christmas on Saturday, questions remain about holiday gatherings. NBC News’ Kristen Welker spoke to Dr. Paul Offit who said, “be vaccinated and hang out with people who are also vaccinated.”Dec. 25, 2021
Now Playing
Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings
01:49
UP NEXT
Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays
02:23
Americans gather for Christmas amid omicron surge
02:19
Major airlines cancel holiday flights as omicron spreads
02:21
What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic