Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp

- Now Playing
Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp02:37
- UP NEXT
Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding03:23
Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings01:48
Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists02:48
Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes02:08
Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead02:39
Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?02:29
Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack06:29
Anticipation of total eclipse creates boom towns in its path01:34
Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers01:39
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles East Coast02:02
Violent weather causes severe airline turbulence01:29
Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash01:38
Desperate search for trapped earthquake victims in Taiwan01:38
Stronger marijuana linked to more psychosis in teens02:38
Election workers face growing security threats01:43
Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu02:27
Brothers half a world apart start Gaza soup kitchen to feed those caught in war01:44
Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban02:00
Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers02:22
- Now Playing
Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp02:37
- UP NEXT
Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding03:23
Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings01:48
Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists02:48
Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes02:08
Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead02:39
Play All