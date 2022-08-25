IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch

03:50

NASA’s most powerful rocket yet, Artemis I, will launch on a historic mission to the moon. The rocket will orbit the moon for 42 days uncrewed to study the potential effects of the mission on future astronauts. Lester Holt got an exclusive look inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he spoke with the Artemis team and went inside the Orion capsule training simulator. Aug. 25, 2022

