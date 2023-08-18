IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Experimental procedure improves vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, study finds

An experimental procedure was found to improve the vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, according to a new study. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more on the procedure, which uses stem cells to restore the cornea. Aug. 18, 2023

