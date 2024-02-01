FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House committee that hackers in China are focusing on American infrastructure and preparing to "wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities." He said the targets could include electrical grids, water treatment plants, gas pipelines and transportation systems. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.Feb. 1, 2024