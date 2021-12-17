IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Inside Vermont’s police reform effort

03:14

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the city council in Burlington, Vermont voted to divert part of its police budget to social and racial justice programs, but working officers began to leave faster than anticipated. Often just five officers are on shift for a city of more than 44,000. This fall, the city council voted to bring back more officers, and the department hired social workers to handle mental health calls and other community issues.Dec. 17, 2021

