IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    A new generation is embracing pinball

    01:47

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40

  • A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living

    02:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56

  • New York congressional district votes for George Santos' replacement in Congress

    01:45

  • House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after failure in first vote

    02:30

  • Teen builder inspires equality and creativity with nonprofit based on discarded Legos

    01:43

  • California lawmaker proposes crack down on driverless cars loophole

    03:04

  • Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield

    01:54

  • Powerful winter storm hits Northeast, bringing travel hazards and flight cancellations

    01:50

  • Inflation cools slower than expected, markets drop

    01:01

  • Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO

    02:32

  • 'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items

    03:12

  • Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45

  • Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown

    03:25

  • Pickleball injuries soar as sport grows in popularity, new study says

    01:40

Nightly News

Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

02:00

Today's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade is the latest example of large, public gatherings shattered by gun violence. NBC's Stephanie Gosk takes a look at why outdoor celebrations can be so vulnerable to security risks.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    A new generation is embracing pinball

    01:47

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All