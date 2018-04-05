Please select another video.
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered 50 years after his death
Martin Luther King Jr. was in Memphis, Tennessee to support striking sanitation workers when he was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. 50 years later, demonstrations honor the movement King lead and his vision for the world that lives on.
