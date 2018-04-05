Feedback
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered 50 years after his death

 

Martin Luther King Jr. was in Memphis, Tennessee to support striking sanitation workers when he was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. 50 years later, demonstrations honor the movement King lead and his vision for the world that lives on.

'Can't believe it': YouTube shooter's dad apologizes to 'all the humans'

Delta says credit card details may have been exposed by cyberattack

Idaho doctor impregnated woman with own sperm, suit alleges

Bill Cosby jury picked: 10 are white and seven are men

YouTube shooter repeatedly posted grievances about the video platform

These Americans moved to the 'most progressive' country for new dads

'No jokes' at border, Russia warns London-bound soccer fans amid spy tensions

Sin taxes work to fight disease

Trump agrees to keep U.S. troops in Syria for now

Who are the people behind the migrant caravan?

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
'Nightmare bacteria' spreading across the U.S.

