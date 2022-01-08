IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm

01:27

After snow slammed more than a dozen states from Tennessee to Maine, millions across the Northeast were blasted with heavy snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Jan. 8, 2022

  • Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier

    01:54

  • National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes

    02:16

  • Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

    01:31
    Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm

    01:27
    Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life

    01:39

  • Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge

    04:14

Best of NBC News

