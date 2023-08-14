IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

Nightly News

Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

In the first case of its kind to go to trial, a Montana district judge ruled that the young plaintiffs’ rights to a clean and healthy environment were violated. The state will likely appeal. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports.Aug. 14, 2023

