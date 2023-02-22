IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations

Alarming accusations are surfacing at a Nebraska meatpacking plant where a sanitation company used migrant children in an incredibly dangerous job cleaning equipment, according to federal investigators. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has more details about the investigation.Feb. 22, 2023

