New details released on Michigan State University alleged gunman

Bruce Willis’ condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia01:24
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Legendary broadcaster Tim McCarver dead at 8101:04
Adderall shortage impacting millions of Americans01:37
Growing health concerns over Ohio train derailment02:20
Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects03:23
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and allies releases key parts of report01:17
- Now Playing
New details released on Michigan State University alleged gunman01:27
- UP NEXT
HCA neurosurgeon says lives ‘absolutely’ have been lost due to hospital chain’s behavior04:08
Actress Raquel Welch dead at 82 years old01:11
Defense Secretary Austin speaks out about shot down unidentified objects01:58
Michigan State University community reeling after deadly mass shooting on campus01:37
Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison01:38
Ohio residents demanding answers after train derailment and burning chemicals02:01
Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test02:24
Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath01:34
Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign01:11
Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded03:55
Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people01:48
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders01:39
- UP NEXT
Bruce Willis’ condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia01:24
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Legendary broadcaster Tim McCarver dead at 8101:04
Adderall shortage impacting millions of Americans01:37
Growing health concerns over Ohio train derailment02:20
Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects03:23
Play All