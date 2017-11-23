Feedback
North Korean soldier makes desperate escape in border chase

 

As though it were a scene out of a movie, a North Korean soldier desperate to defect races across the dangerous border, crashes a jeep and is shot as South Korean soldiers pull him to safety.

How the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade comes to life
U.S. news
DeMario Mayfield is Iraq's new basketball star. And he's American.

World
California governor pardons wrongly convicted man serving life sentence

U.S. news
Texas congressman Joe Barton says police investigating after nude photo surfaces

Congress
Americans stuff the roadways before they stuff the Thanksgiving turkey

U.S. news

World News

Ratko Mladic conviction caps decades of grief over Srebrenica massacre
World
DeMario Mayfield is Iraq's new basketball star. And he's American.

World
U.S. Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into sea off Japan; 8 found alive

World
Were you tricked by fake Russian accounts? Facebook will soon tell you

Social Media
Tillerson refuses to call Rohingya migrant crisis ‘genocide’
Tillerson refuses to call Rohingya migrant crisis ‘genocide’

White House
New Blood Pressure Guidelines Mean Yours Might Be Too High Now

Health news

