Students experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles schools soar

More than 13,000 students in public schools in L.A. are experiencing homelessness, an increase of 19 percent from the school year ending in 2023 to the full school year prior. The superintendent, who was once homeless himself, says they are devoting significant resources to counseling and mental health support. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk meets a 14-year-old living in temporary housing, who shares the challenges of attending high school without a permanent home.Jan. 12, 2024