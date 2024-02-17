IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature
Feb. 17, 2024

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

    02:51
    The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature

    01:42
    FDA approves new therapy for deadly skin cancer

    02:17

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13

  • Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat

    02:16

  • Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

  • U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

  • A new generation is embracing pinball

    01:47

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40

  • A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living

    02:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56

Nightly News

The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature

01:42

OpenAI has debuted its stunning new text-to-video model called Sora. The feature takes artificial intelligence to the next level, generating hyper-realistic videos based on the scenario a user types. But it also raises new concerns over deepfakes and possible pitfalls. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports. Feb. 17, 2024

