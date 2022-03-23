Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

Black funnel clouds barreled toward New Orleans as a monstrous twister made its way. A tornado on the Mississippi River has caused one confirmed fatality and a handful of injuries in what preliminary surveys show as at least an EF-3. Louisiana, a region historically pummeled from hurricanes, took another blow from a destructive tornado. March 23, 2022
