  • Communities come together after devastating storms

  • Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

  • What to expect as Biden meets with NATO leaders

    Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

    Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings

  • Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84

  • NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance

  • Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

  • Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

  • Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning

  • Devastation in Texas after string of storms

  • Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

  • Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

Black funnel clouds barreled toward New Orleans as a monstrous twister made its way. A tornado on the Mississippi River has caused one confirmed fatality and a handful of injuries in what preliminary surveys show as at least an EF-3. Louisiana, a region historically pummeled from hurricanes, took another blow from a destructive tornado. March 23, 2022

