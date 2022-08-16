IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report: Trump White House officials interviewed by FBI over classified documents

  • Schools using government funding to install new ventilation for Covid-19

  • Librarian collects hundreds of items used as bookmarks over a decade

  • States along Colorado River face water cuts as megadrought intensifies

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

  • Top Trump targets on the ballot in Wyoming, Alaska primaries

  • New York airports hit with heavy delays due to staffing issues

    Trump and his associates under legal pressure

    Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding

  • Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

  • Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

  • Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed

  • FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search

  • Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

  • Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

  • Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

  • 29-year-old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

Nightly News

Trump and his associates under legal pressure

Several investigations surrounding former President Trump’s finances, classified documents and the January 6th attack are underway in Washington, D.C. In New York, there are several civil and criminal investigations into Trump’s business dealings. In Georgia, a special grand jury is looking into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Rudy Giuliani is expected to testify. Aug. 16, 2022

