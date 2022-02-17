U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullback
01:40
Russia says it’s slowly pulling back from Ukraine’s borders, while U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm the movements. Across Ukraine, there are unity day commemorations to mark the rumored date of President Putin’s potential invasion.Feb. 17, 2022
