Nightly News

Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated 40 years ago

01:49

On this Veterans Day, NBC News' Harry Smith shares the story of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was first dedicated 40 years ago this Sunday. The wall was once as controversial as the war itself.Nov. 12, 2022

