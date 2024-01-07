IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Viral video sparks heartwarming holiday trend of surprising grandparents with sleepovers

02:33

Just before Christmas, an Ohio couple was surprised by their seven adult grandchildren showing up for a sleepover. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more on how the video of the reunion has sparked a heartwarming trend.Jan. 7, 2024

