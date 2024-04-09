IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner
April 9, 2024

Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner

The FAA says it's investigating claims by a Boeing quality control engineer that sections of the 787's fuselage were improperly fastened together and could eventually fail after thousands of flights. Boeing disputes the claims, saying the plane "is very safe" and has undergone intense stress testing. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.April 9, 2024

