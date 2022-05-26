World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

The U.S. has far higher rates of gun deaths than Canada, Europe or Asia. The difference may be that America has more guns than people – nearly 120 for every 100 Americans, according to numbers from the 2018 Small Arms Survey. NBC News’ Tom Costello looks at other countries that responded to mass shootings with new gun laws. His colleague Keir Simmons says that kids in the U.K., including his own, “don’t worry about the dangers of going to school.”May 26, 2022