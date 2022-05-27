IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

    02:14

  • Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

    04:21

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29

  • What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend

    02:47

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas

    03:46

  • Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

    06:53

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east

    02:01

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53

  • Battlefield Space

    25:18

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Book recommendations with NBC News’ Ali Vitali

    03:20

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

    02:50

NBC News NOW

Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

04:57

Amber Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn told jurors during closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his client that Heard’s 2018 op-ed recounting her experience as a victim of domestic abuse “isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,” adding that “the statements she wrote are not false and the First Amendment protects them.” May 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

    02:14

  • Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

    04:21

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All