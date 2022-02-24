At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine
The Ukrainian Health Ministry says at least 57 people have been killed and 169 hurt after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine with thousands fleeing Kyiv seeking shelter. NBC News' Cal Perry reports from Lviv. Feb. 24, 2022
