Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

Following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's plea for more support, the Biden administration is considering sending new killer drones, also known as switchblades. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on how the devices work and why they are game-changing. March 16, 2022
